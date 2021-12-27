Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Increased by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,287 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $140.00 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $247.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,373,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

