AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,545 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 4.2% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV opened at $133.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.43. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist upped their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.