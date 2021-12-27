Accel Wealth Management Buys 1,300 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,909,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,913,000 after buying an additional 1,848,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,561,000 after buying an additional 730,794 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,792,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,905,000 after buying an additional 1,007,732 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after buying an additional 513,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,968,742.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,653,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,585,000 after buying an additional 1,653,744 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,833 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

