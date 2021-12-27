Accel Wealth Management Buys 910 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XMMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.72. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,467. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.66 and a 200-day moving average of $87.57. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $97.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.