Accel Wealth Management Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,216 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 41.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 70.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

NYSE RVT remained flat at $$19.03 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,866. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.93. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.