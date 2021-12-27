Accel Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Accel Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $333,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.19. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,171. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $51.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48.

