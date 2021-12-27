Accel Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN comprises about 2.2% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Accel Wealth Management owned approximately 0.77% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 900.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 50,845 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 924.2% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 54,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 49,048 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 806.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 88,767 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 961.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 894.3% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter.

Get Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN alerts:

Shares of CAPE stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.56. 3,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,680. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $22.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.