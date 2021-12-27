Accel Wealth Management Sells 7,119 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after purchasing an additional 179,293 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $241.26. The stock had a trading volume of 28,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,800,660. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $189.76 and a twelve month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.