Accuvest Global Advisors Sells 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.8% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,904.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,758.30. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,696.10 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

