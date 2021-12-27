ACoconut Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $493,117.65 and $30,725.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00037773 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 83.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.