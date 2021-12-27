ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,477,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.8% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,649,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,696.10 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,904.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,758.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

