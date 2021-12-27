Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adevinta ASA from 221.00 to 211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 173.00 to 165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 190.00 to 149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

ADEVF traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $13.10. 821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163. Adevinta ASA has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $19.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

