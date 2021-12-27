AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 34,820 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,900,000 after purchasing an additional 697,882 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after buying an additional 7,186,597 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,452,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,422,000 after buying an additional 88,202 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $53.36 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $58.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

