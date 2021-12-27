AdvisorShares Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $83,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth $208,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush downgraded Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.51.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $84.86 on Monday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.33.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.