AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $70,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BYD opened at $64.68 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $41.12 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average of $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.05.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

