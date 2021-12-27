AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 312,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,570 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in High Tide were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in High Tide during the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in High Tide during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in High Tide during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Shares of HITI opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91. High Tide Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

HITI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of High Tide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of High Tide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of High Tide from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

