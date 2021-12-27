AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases 264 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.29.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $302.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.25 and a 52 week high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

