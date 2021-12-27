AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,278 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000. HubSpot accounts for 0.3% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,632,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in HubSpot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $3,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total value of $9,170,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,787 shares of company stock worth $57,242,649. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock opened at $675.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $775.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $687.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.78 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.63 and a beta of 1.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.50.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

