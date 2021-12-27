AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,198 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 17.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

NYSE:ALL opened at $114.13 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

