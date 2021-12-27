AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 33,034 Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 63.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after buying an additional 57,721 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 457.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 32,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 61.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWSC stock opened at $83.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.71. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $92.28.

