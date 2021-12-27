AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,873 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 41.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 65.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OGE opened at $37.21 on Monday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.79%.

OGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.