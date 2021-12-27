AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period.

Shares of QLTA opened at $56.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.27. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.67 and a 12-month high of $58.55.

