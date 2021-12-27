AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,612 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $26.91 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34.

