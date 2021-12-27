Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 55,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,914,306 shares.The stock last traded at $4.97 and had previously closed at $4.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 312.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the second quarter worth about $47,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 22.5% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

