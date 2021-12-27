Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $286,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $29,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,811. 14.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 184.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aemetis stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $12.61. 417,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,363. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $419.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aemetis will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

