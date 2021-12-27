Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AVTE) Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 27th

Aerovate Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:AVTE) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 27th. Aerovate Therapeutics had issued 8,682,142 shares in its IPO on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $121,549,988 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVTE. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE opened at $10.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). On average, equities research analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $457,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.