Affinity Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 90.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Teradyne by 3.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 55.2% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $163.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.98. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.05 and a 52 week high of $164.11.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,377 shares of company stock worth $4,969,510 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.13.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

