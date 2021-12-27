Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ventas by 24.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $49.20 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 92.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

