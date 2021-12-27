Affinity Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $33.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.11.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

