Affinity Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up about 3.6% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $18,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $95.46 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $70.36 and a 52-week high of $96.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.