Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Position Trimmed by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,416 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $9,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,128 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,385 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $116.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.81 and its 200-day moving average is $112.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,825 shares of company stock worth $1,725,777. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet.

