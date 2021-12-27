Akash Network Hits Market Cap of $206.09 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a total market cap of $206.09 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00003533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00063065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.28 or 0.07931960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00075477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,252.90 or 1.00051130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00053394 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

