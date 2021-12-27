Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.57. Albany International posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,914,728. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 414.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Albany International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 88.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.73. Albany International has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $93.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

