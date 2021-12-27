Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.11.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $118.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.