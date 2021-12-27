Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Given a C$73.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATD.B. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. TD Securities set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$56.13.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of TSE ATD.B opened at C$49.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.83 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$36.03 and a 1 year high of C$52.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$49.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.61.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.