Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNA):

12/23/2021 – Allena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

12/21/2021 – Allena Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ ALNA opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $56.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.08.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 214,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 29,323 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 809,035 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

