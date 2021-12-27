Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNA):
- 12/23/2021 – Allena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. "
- 12/21/2021 – Allena Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.
- 12/9/2021 – Allena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/6/2021 – Allena Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.
- 12/3/2021 – Allena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/22/2021 – Allena Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.
- 11/19/2021 – Allena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/16/2021 – Allena Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ ALNA opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $56.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.08.
Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.
