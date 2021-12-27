AllSafe Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $129,734.16 and approximately $22.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

