Allworth Financial LP Buys 439 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of VFH opened at $96.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.35. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.14 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

