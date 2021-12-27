Allworth Financial LP Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1,475.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,182,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,240,000 after purchasing an additional 223,211 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,554,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,039,000 after purchasing an additional 63,513 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,061,000 after purchasing an additional 478,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,899 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $106.76 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $91.26 and a one year high of $109.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.28.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

