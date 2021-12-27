Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1,424.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.7% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,445,000 after purchasing an additional 861,499 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $158.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.91. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $142.63 and a one year high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

