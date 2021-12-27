Allworth Financial LP Has $143,000 Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 851.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,507,000 after buying an additional 5,612,360 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,110,000 after buying an additional 4,796,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,158,755,000 after buying an additional 3,075,988 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8,208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,549,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,550 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

Shares of WMB opened at $25.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

