Allworth Financial LP Makes New Investment in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,725 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Terminix Global during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Terminix Global during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Terminix Global during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Terminix Global during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Terminix Global during the second quarter worth about $127,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of NYSE TMX opened at $44.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.73. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

