Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Price Hits $4.31

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.31 or 0.00008439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a total market capitalization of $107.83 million and approximately $9.29 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Quark Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00046183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

AQT is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,017,606 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Quark Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Quark Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Quark Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Quark Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.