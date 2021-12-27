Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is GFS Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.0% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,904.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,758.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,696.10 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

