Alphacat (ACAT) Trading 6.2% Higher This Week

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $220,809.99 and approximately $29,955.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alphacat has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alphacat coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00062169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.24 or 0.07975799 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,781.60 or 0.99925964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00073107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00053265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

