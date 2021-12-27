Alphastar Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 4.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UMAR opened at $29.74 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36.

