Alphastar Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $27.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.