Alphastar Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of IRM stock opened at $51.30 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.27%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,824. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.