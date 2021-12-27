Alphastar Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,036 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,860,884,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after buying an additional 462,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,179,292,000 after buying an additional 387,898 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,655,028,000 after buying an additional 753,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $112.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.55. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

