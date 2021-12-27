Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 303 RH (NYSE:RH)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RH. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of RH by 44.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH opened at $546.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.33. RH has a twelve month low of $411.88 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $615.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $657.95.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.73.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

