Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 303 RH (NYSE:RH)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RH. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of RH by 44.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RH opened at $546.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.33. RH has a twelve month low of $411.88 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $615.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $657.95.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.73.
RH Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
